Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.17.

TSE IVN opened at C$11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.81 billion and a PE ratio of 200.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.69 and a twelve month high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04).

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

