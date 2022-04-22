Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

