Raymond James Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$6.11 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.04 and a 1 year high of C$7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

