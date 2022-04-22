Raymond James Weighs in on Rio2 Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rio2 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Rio2 from C$0.93 to C$1.63 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CVE:RIO opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. Rio2 has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

