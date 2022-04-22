Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.31.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Shares of TECK opened at $40.05 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.