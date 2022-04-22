Raymond James Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

NYSE AUY opened at $6.05 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $12,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $12,907,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

