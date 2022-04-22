RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.71. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

