Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $11,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,257,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Monday, April 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

RDI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,434. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

RDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

