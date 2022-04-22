Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Carlyle Group (CG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) recently:

4/20/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $80.00.

4/7/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – The Carlyle Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $41.46 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

Get The Carlyle Group Inc alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,842 shares of company stock valued at $40,348,925. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.