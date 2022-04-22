Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) in the last few weeks:
- 4/21/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “
- 4/20/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “
- 4/19/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of CYCC opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.95.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
