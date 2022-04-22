Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wendy’s (WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

4/14/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Wendy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/25/2022 – Wendy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 2,200,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,793,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $22,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

