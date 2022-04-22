Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wendy’s (WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/18/2022 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Wendy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
- 2/25/2022 – Wendy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 2,200,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,793,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $22,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
