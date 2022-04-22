Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackLine (BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/20/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $112.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “
- 4/6/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “
- 3/31/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “
- 3/31/2022 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “
- 3/16/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/15/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “
- 3/8/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/28/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $66.27 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
