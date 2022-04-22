Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for REX American Resources (REX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – REX American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

4/8/2022 – REX American Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2022 – REX American Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $115.00.

3/31/2022 – REX American Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.36. 23,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,139. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $529.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

