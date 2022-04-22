Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

4/18/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $241.00.

4/11/2022 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $275.00.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $265.00 to $250.00.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $238.00.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $288.00.

3/7/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $323.00 to $250.00.

2/22/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRWD opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of -204.93 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

