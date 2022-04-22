Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2432 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.14) to GBX 91 ($1.18) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,482.20.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

