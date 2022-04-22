Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

RRBI opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $385.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

