Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 370,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,484,146. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

