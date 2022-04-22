Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.13 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.88 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $197.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $204.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 60,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

