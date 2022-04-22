Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($23.66) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.23 ($37.88).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €23.53 ($25.30) on Friday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.71 and a 200-day moving average of €29.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

