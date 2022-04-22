Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.23 ($37.88).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €23.53 ($25.30) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.71 and a 200 day moving average of €29.89. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.