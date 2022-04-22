RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

RenovoRx stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNXT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

