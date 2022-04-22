Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%.

Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $882.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.