Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.96.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$97.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Newmont has a one year low of C$66.25 and a one year high of C$108.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

