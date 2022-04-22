Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
