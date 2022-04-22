Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 22nd (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ARGTF, CFX, CGTX, COMP, CRBP, CUZ, EA)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 22nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL). TD Securities issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO). Compass Point issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY). They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG). They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC). Barrington Research issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.