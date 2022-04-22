Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 22nd (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ARGTF, CFX, CGTX, COMP, CRBP, CUZ, EA)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 22nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL). TD Securities issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO). Compass Point issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY). They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG). They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC). Barrington Research issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.