Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

BLMN opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.92. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

