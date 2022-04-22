Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after acquiring an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 235,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.