Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sempra’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sempra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.