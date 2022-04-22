Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 22nd (ABB, ABX, AEM, AGI, AIQUY, ANFGF, BCM, BITGF, BTO, CCA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 22nd:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 32 to CHF 33.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$38.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)

had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$84.00 to C$96.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04).

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,560 ($20.30) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17).

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) was given a C$3.35 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from SEK 293 to SEK 263.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.75 to C$15.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$17.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$15.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.10 to C$1.30. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was given a $59.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$0.10 to C$0.08.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$210.00 to C$215.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$53.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €52.00 ($55.91) to €37.00 ($39.78).

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$12.00.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$12.00.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.50.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34).

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 300 ($3.90).

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 3,450 ($44.89).

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.64) to GBX 129 ($1.68).

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$85.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 400 ($5.20).

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,380 ($56.99) to GBX 3,835 ($49.90).

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Stratec (OTC:STSEY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €130.00 ($139.78) to €125.00 ($134.41).

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 168 to SEK 170.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $265.00 to $275.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$81.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

