Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 22nd (ABB, ABX, AEM, AGI, AIQUY, ANFGF, BCM, BITGF, BTO, CCA)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 22nd:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 32 to CHF 33.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$38.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$84.00 to C$96.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04).

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,560 ($20.30) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17).

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) was given a C$3.35 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from SEK 293 to SEK 263.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.75 to C$15.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$17.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$15.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.10 to C$1.30. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was given a $59.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$0.10 to C$0.08.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$210.00 to C$215.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$53.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €52.00 ($55.91) to €37.00 ($39.78).

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$12.00.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$12.00.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.50.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34).

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 300 ($3.90).

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 3,450 ($44.89).

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.64) to GBX 129 ($1.68).

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$85.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 400 ($5.20).

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,380 ($56.99) to GBX 3,835 ($49.90).

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Stratec (OTC:STSEY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €130.00 ($139.78) to €125.00 ($134.41).

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 168 to SEK 170.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $265.00 to $275.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$81.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

