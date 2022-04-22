Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – OncoSec Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “
- 4/11/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – OncoSec Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ONCS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.34.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
