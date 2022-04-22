Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – OncoSec Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

4/11/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – OncoSec Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ONCS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

