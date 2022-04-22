Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/14/2022 – Pulse Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 4/1/2022 – Pulse Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Pulse Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Pulse Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Pulse Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Pulse Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “
Shares of PLSE opened at $4.28 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.65.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
