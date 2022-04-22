Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Renalytix (RNLX)

Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2022 – Renalytix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

4/1/2022 – Renalytix had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Renalytix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Renalytix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $8.00.

RNLX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Renalytix Plc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 201.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

