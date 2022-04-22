Research Analysts Set Expectations for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Argo Group International stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

