Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascend Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Ascend Wellness stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

