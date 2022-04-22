Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQBK. StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

EQBK stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $562.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 127.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

