Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

