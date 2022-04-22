Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.33.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$913,835. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$899,104.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,600 shares in the company, valued at C$6,361,862.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

