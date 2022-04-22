Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sleep Number Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 54,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.