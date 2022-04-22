Research Analysts Set Expectations for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.05.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

