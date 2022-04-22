Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 21st (ARCO, ATNI, ATRI, CEA, CHMI, CMCT, CMPI, COTY, CSX, CTBI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 21st:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

