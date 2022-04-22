Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ENI (ENI)

ENI (ETR: ENI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($15.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/4/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.30 ($16.45) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.90 ($16.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/21/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.50 ($19.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/18/2022 – ENI was given a new €16.80 ($18.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/18/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($16.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.50 ($20.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – ENI was given a new €16.80 ($18.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/21/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.75 ($15.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.93 ($14.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.85. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.92).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

