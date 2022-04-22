Reviewing Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) & Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Erasca and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erasca 0 1 4 0 2.80 Genmab A/S 3 3 6 0 2.25

Erasca presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 211.73%. Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Erasca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Erasca is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Erasca and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erasca N/A N/A N/A Genmab A/S 35.58% 14.23% 12.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Erasca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erasca and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erasca N/A N/A -$122.76 million N/A N/A Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 17.76 $478.57 million $0.73 49.95

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Erasca.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Erasca on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erasca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

