Reviewing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -8.37% -6.23% -5.10% Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16%

This table compares Polar Power and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 2.19 -$1.41 million ($0.48) -6.02 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Polar Power and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50

Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.89%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Polar Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

