Reviewing RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Real Brokerage and RE/MAX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 RE/MAX 0 1 2 0 2.67

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.28%. RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $35.63, indicating a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than RE/MAX.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX -4.78% 53.58% 7.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of RE/MAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and RE/MAX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.89 -$11.68 million N/A N/A RE/MAX $329.70 million 1.47 -$15.62 million ($0.85) -30.13

Real Brokerage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RE/MAX.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Real Brokerage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. In addition, the company provides First mobile app, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise; and Booj platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.