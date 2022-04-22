Reviewing Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) & Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) and Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies 4.14% 11.33% 4.21% Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A -94.27% 2.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resideo Technologies and Crown Proptech Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown Proptech Acquisitions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. Given Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Proptech Acquisitions is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies $5.85 billion 0.59 $242.00 million $1.63 14.52 Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A N/A $6.69 million N/A N/A

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Proptech Acquisitions.

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Crown Proptech Acquisitions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers temperature and humidity control, thermal water, and air solutions; and security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand. In addition, the company distributes security products comprising video, intrusion, and access control products; and smart home, fire, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communication, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products to contractors that service non-residential and residential end-users. It sells its products through a network of distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers, as well as retail and online channels. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

