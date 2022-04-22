Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $8.00 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 191,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

