Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.24) to GBX 740 ($9.63) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $695.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

