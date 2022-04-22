Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £247.52 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,188 ($80.51), for a total value of £247.52 ($322.04).

On Thursday, February 24th, Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,672 ($73.80) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,850.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £91.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 6,700 ($87.17) to GBX 6,500 ($84.57) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

