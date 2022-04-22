RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

