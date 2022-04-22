RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIOCF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 4,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.